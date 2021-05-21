TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on TuSimple in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.36.

Shares of TuSimple stock opened at $36.34 on Monday. TuSimple has a one year low of $32.13 and a one year high of $41.50.

In other news, Director Karen C. Francis bought 7,142 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $285,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Patrick Dillon purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

