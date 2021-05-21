Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) Shares Gap Down to $21.50

Tuya Inc. (NASDAQ:TUYA)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.50, but opened at $19.88. Tuya shares last traded at $20.28, with a volume of 2,511 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TUYA shares. Bank of America raised Tuya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Tuya in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.64.

Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $56.87 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tuya in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Tuya in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tuya in the first quarter valued at $254,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in Tuya during the first quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tuya during the first quarter valued at $444,000.

Tuya Inc engages in the cloud and application development business. It provides purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators.

