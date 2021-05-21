Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Sells $1,028,814.80 in Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.64, for a total transaction of $1,028,814.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Khozema Shipchandler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twilio alerts:

On Friday, May 7th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.99, for a total transaction of $1,019,067.75.

On Monday, April 5th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,297 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $460,435.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.36, for a total transaction of $1,129,911.00.

On Friday, February 19th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 6,756 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $2,871,300.00.

TWLO stock opened at $316.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.13 and a twelve month high of $457.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.38 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $351.72.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

TWLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in Twilio by 2.2% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 8.7% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 10,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the first quarter valued at $352,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 89.0% in the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 76,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,951,000 after purchasing an additional 35,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 100.0% in the first quarter. KCL Capital L.P. now owns 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,223,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.