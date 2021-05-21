Twin Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Moderna by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 38,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

In related news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $778,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 4,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $591,790.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,101,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,453,182.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,728,990 shares of company stock valued at $837,080,387. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $165.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.92. The company has a market cap of $66.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.13 and a fifty-two week high of $189.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The company’s revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRNA. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.88.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.