Twin Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,185 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 15,700 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. First National Trust Co grew its position in General Electric by 9.3% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 17,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its stake in General Electric by 18.9% in the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 12,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 5.7% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 44,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price target on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays upped their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Shares of GE opened at $13.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The company has a market cap of $114.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

