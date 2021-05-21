Twin Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,506 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 13,969 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 0.8% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 432.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V stock opened at $226.44 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $237.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.54.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.22.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

