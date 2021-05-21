Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,157 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,561 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,462 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,868 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total value of $142,110.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,644.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total transaction of $107,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,710 shares of company stock worth $2,741,942. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $141.81 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The stock has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EA. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.81.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

