Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 56.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,780 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 241.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 1.9% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $62.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.80. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $65.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACHC shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.27.

In other news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $6,470,270.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,226.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

