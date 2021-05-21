Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $3.30 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,952 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 12.0% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in The Boeing by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,054 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BA. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.79.

Shares of The Boeing stock opened at $227.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $135.78 and a 12 month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.70) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.