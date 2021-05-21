Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 10,370 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,370 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 738,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,005,000 after buying an additional 60,542 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 714.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,387,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,638,000 after buying an additional 2,094,540 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 118.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 66,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 203,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after buying an additional 28,664 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DXC opened at $36.83 on Friday. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $37.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.84 and its 200-day moving average is $27.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.46.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DXC shares. Bank of America raised DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley cut DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research raised DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

