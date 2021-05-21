Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 130 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PayPal by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL opened at $251.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.49 billion, a PE ratio of 94.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.02 and a 1-year high of $309.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $257.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.90.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on PYPL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,608.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total transaction of $2,442,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 239,961 shares of company stock worth $62,434,315. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

