Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 130 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 181.4% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in PayPal by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 548,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $133,300,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in PayPal by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 351,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,454,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total transaction of $19,661,015.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,496 shares in the company, valued at $33,303,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,961 shares of company stock worth $62,434,315 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL opened at $251.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.49 billion, a PE ratio of 94.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.02 and a 1-year high of $309.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $257.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.90.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Piper Sandler increased their target price on PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

