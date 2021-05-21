Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,031,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,361,000 after acquiring an additional 237,406 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,169,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,754,000 after purchasing an additional 163,318 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $450,351,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,469,000 after purchasing an additional 269,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,296,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,328,000 after purchasing an additional 70,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $255.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.15. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.67 and a 12-month high of $277.09. The company has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMI. Argus lifted their price target on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.70.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

