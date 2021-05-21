Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,680 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMP. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 200.1% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 192,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,434,000 after acquiring an additional 25,144 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 30,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,859,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.44.

In related news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $3,611,254.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,960,985.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total transaction of $251,850.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,911.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,486 shares of company stock worth $4,268,471 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $252.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $250.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.41 and a 12-month high of $269.29.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.07%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

