Twin Capital Management Inc. Takes $2.80 Million Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,562 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GWRE. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Guidewire Software by 140.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 159.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GWRE shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.11.

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 3,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $331,635.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,101.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total transaction of $85,490.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,258.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,312 shares of company stock valued at $2,008,962 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Guidewire Software stock opened at $97.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 7.27. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.76 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.10.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $180.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.28 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

