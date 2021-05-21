Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $137.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TWST. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

NASDAQ:TWST traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.38. The company had a trading volume of 45,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,866. Twist Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $34.16 and a fifty-two week high of $214.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 0.83.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 155.31% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. The company had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.85) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Patrick John Finn sold 2,702 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total value of $317,187.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,023,939.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Daniels sold 620 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total value of $83,272.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,072,103.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,875 shares of company stock worth $10,172,681. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,913,000. AtonRa Partners bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,850,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,488,000 after purchasing an additional 234,339 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $922,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 12.1% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,063,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,543,000 after purchasing an additional 222,858 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.