Tyler W. K. Head Sells 34,631 Shares of Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 34,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.46, for a total value of $119,823.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 111,382 shares in the company, valued at $385,381.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:ELVT opened at $3.64 on Friday. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $4.90. The firm has a market cap of $130.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 2.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average is $3.59.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 5.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Elevate Credit during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Elevate Credit by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,353,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after buying an additional 78,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

ELVT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

