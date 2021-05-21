U.S. Well Services, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:USWS)

U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of U.S. Well Services in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for U.S. Well Services’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.17). U.S. Well Services had a negative net margin of 83.03% and a negative return on equity of 154.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Well Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ USWS opened at $1.05 on Thursday. U.S. Well Services has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $90.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average is $0.88.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of U.S. Well Services by 1,788.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 251,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 238,242 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Well Services by 741.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 87,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 77,020 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Well Services by 23.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 15,961 shares in the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Well Services Company Profile

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

