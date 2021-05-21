Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Upgraded at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on UBSFY. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 13th. HSBC started coverage on Ubisoft Entertainment in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

UBSFY opened at $14.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.52. Ubisoft Entertainment has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -713.00 and a beta of 0.59.

About Ubisoft Entertainment

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

