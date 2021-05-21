UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Receives $16.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several research firms recently commented on UBS. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $15.75 on Tuesday. UBS Group has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $16.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.01.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. UBS Group had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UBS Group will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.