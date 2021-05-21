UBS Group Analysts Give Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) a €27.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GYC. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays set a €23.50 ($27.65) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.80 ($30.35) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Grand City Properties presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €24.43 ($28.74).

FRA:GYC opened at €22.12 ($26.02) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €22.13 and its 200 day moving average price is €20.98. Grand City Properties has a 1-year low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a 1-year high of €20.14 ($23.69).

About Grand City Properties

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

