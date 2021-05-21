UBS Group Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) a €160.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WCH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €151.00 ($177.65) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €123.00 ($144.71) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Nord/LB set a €118.00 ($138.82) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €123.00 ($144.71) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €131.00 ($154.12) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €131.18 ($154.33).

WCH stock opened at €133.20 ($156.71) on Tuesday. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of €52.62 ($61.91) and a 12 month high of €133.00 ($156.47). The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €126.36 and a 200 day moving average price of €114.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion and a PE ratio of 28.79.

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

