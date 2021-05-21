UBS Group Begins Coverage on AppLovin (NYSE:APP)

UBS Group started coverage on shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on APP. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.67.

Shares of APP opened at $67.90 on Monday. AppLovin has a 12 month low of $49.41 and a 12 month high of $71.51.

In other AppLovin news, CFO Herald Y. Chen acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.41 per share, for a total transaction of $876,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $194,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 32,085 shares of company stock valued at $1,892,290.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

