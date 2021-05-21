UGAS (UGAS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.80 Million

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 21st. UGAS has a market cap of $2.82 million and $1.80 million worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UGAS has traded 45.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One UGAS coin can currently be bought for $0.0164 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00071387 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004081 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00016836 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.16 or 0.01060701 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00058248 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,797.85 or 0.09364864 BTC.

UGAS Profile

UGAS is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB. UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

UGAS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

