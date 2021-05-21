UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $71.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PATH. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday. They issued an inline rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.74.

UiPath stock opened at $75.40 on Monday. UiPath has a 1-year low of $61.50 and a 1-year high of $83.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.01.

In related news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 1,383,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $77,457,408.00. Also, Director Laela Sturdy sold 1,527,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $85,549,688.00. Insiders have sold 5,011,241 shares of company stock valued at $280,629,496 in the last three months.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

