Ultiledger Price Tops $0.0194 on Exchanges (ULT)

Ultiledger (CURRENCY:ULT) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 21st. Ultiledger has a market capitalization of $54.89 million and approximately $129,585.00 worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultiledger coin can currently be purchased for $0.0194 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ultiledger has traded down 60.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00071265 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004139 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002457 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00016863 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $432.04 or 0.01060812 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00058048 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,821.65 or 0.09383477 BTC.

Ultiledger Coin Profile

ULT is a coin. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. Ultiledger’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,830,429,509 coins. Ultiledger’s official website is www.ultiledger.io. Ultiledger’s official Twitter account is @Ultiledgerio. Ultiledger’s official message board is medium.com/@ultiledger.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultiledger aims to help any organization (Contains government, business, industry clusters or individuals and communities) that needs to build trust through a new generation of blockchain protocols at a low cost and rapid construction of a distributed financial book of bank-grade security; zero-cost transaction settlement within the ecosystem; improved security, privacy, efficiency and capital availability of the system through the combination of the main chain and sub-chains. Any tangible assets or intangible rights can be issued into digital assets on Ultiledger, completing functions such as confirmation, notarization, trading, circulation, etc., and finally achieving “credit circulation, asset circulation, value circulation”. ULT is the abbreviation of the Ultiledger project's native Token. To some extent, ULT can be regarded as the “gold” of the digital domain, serving as the pricing unit for everything within the ecosystem (including various Tokens); all economic activities will be settled using ULT; the establishment and maintenance of all relationships will also depend on ULT. As the foundation of Ultiledger’s economic ecosystem, ULT will have all the functions of money for social and economic activities – a unit of account, a medium of exchange, a standard of deferred payment, and a store of value. “

Ultiledger Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultiledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultiledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

