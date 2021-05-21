Ultra (UOS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.00 Million

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. Ultra has a market capitalization of $77.02 million and approximately $3.00 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000730 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ultra has traded down 38.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,331.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $670.77 or 0.01796789 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.26 or 0.00458759 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00056189 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00018267 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004705 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000157 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001843 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,791,432 coins. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.