Ultragate Market Capitalization Tops $28,229.04 (ULG)

Ultragate (CURRENCY:ULG) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. Ultragate has a total market capitalization of $28,229.04 and $5.00 worth of Ultragate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultragate coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ultragate has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00032028 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004164 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001069 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003406 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 61.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Ultragate Profile

ULG is a coin. Ultragate’s total supply is 11,289,913 coins. Ultragate’s official Twitter account is @Ultragate_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ultragate is www.ultragate.net.

Buying and Selling Ultragate

