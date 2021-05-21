Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $39.67 Million

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 21st. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market cap of $39.67 million and $16.49 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 52.4% lower against the US dollar. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.97 or 0.00024525 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00060202 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.14 or 0.00266047 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00009540 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00037946 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00009392 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,979,091 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Trading

