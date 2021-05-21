Unisocks Trading Down 41% Over Last Week (SOCKS)

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One Unisocks coin can now be bought for approximately $57,499.78 or 1.56228156 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Unisocks has traded 41% lower against the U.S. dollar. Unisocks has a market capitalization of $18.05 million and $28,040.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00069841 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00016567 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $375.03 or 0.01018958 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002721 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.30 or 0.00098636 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,366.00 or 0.09145504 BTC.

Unisocks Profile

Unisocks (CRYPTO:SOCKS) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 314 coins. Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Unisocks is unisocks.exchange. The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap.

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Buying and Selling Unisocks

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unisocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unisocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

