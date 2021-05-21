United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 4.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 46.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 47,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 14,989 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter worth $81,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 80.6% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 110,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,374,000 after purchasing an additional 49,450 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 22.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $55.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.67 and a fifty-two week high of $63.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.40. The firm has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.63.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 EPS for the current year.

UAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on United Airlines from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on United Airlines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised United Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus raised United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.58.

In other United Airlines news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $268,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,212.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $600,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,469.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,060. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

