United Fire Group, Inc. (UFCS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on June 18th

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

United Fire Group has raised its dividend by 4.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ:UFCS opened at $32.52 on Friday. United Fire Group has a 52 week low of $18.83 and a 52 week high of $36.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.90 million, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.30.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $276.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Fire Group will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Fire Group news, Director Scott L. Carlton sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $33,959.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,607,439.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UFCS. TheStreet upgraded United Fire Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th.

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

