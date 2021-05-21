United Maritime Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)

United Maritime Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) by 53.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,550 shares during the quarter. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares makes up 0.9% of United Maritime Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. United Maritime Capital LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 233.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FAS traded up $2.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.39. The company had a trading volume of 18,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,160. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a one year low of $26.93 and a one year high of $125.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.94.

About Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

