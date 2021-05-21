United Maritime Capital LLC Purchases 12,500 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

United Maritime Capital LLC boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 11.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 119,676 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 151,494,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $922,603,000 after buying an additional 32,386,503 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,485,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,399,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,864,000 after buying an additional 11,739,480 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,961,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 25,728,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,685,000 after buying an additional 5,907,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Shares of NYSE ITUB traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.42. 111,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,126,902. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $6.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $52.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.31.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. Equities analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 4.23%.

Separately, Grupo Santander lowered Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

About Itaú Unibanco

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.