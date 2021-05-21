United Maritime Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 14,394 AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

United Maritime Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,389,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,022,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,391,000 after buying an additional 5,342,977 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,666,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 8,281.1% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,840,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,714,000 after buying an additional 1,818,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,841,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AGNC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.44. The stock had a trading volume of 68,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,592,043. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.14 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.62 and its 200-day moving average is $16.22.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 712.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $133,802.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,915. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $85,033.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,712.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.72.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

