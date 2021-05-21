United Maritime Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

United Maritime Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 62.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,930 shares during the period. United Maritime Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFF. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 38,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 108,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 33.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 46,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 52,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PFF traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $38.59. 33,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,205,067. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a one year low of $34.03 and a one year high of $39.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.16.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

