United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) CEO Sells $4,235,509.09 in Stock

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) CEO Steven Spinner sold 109,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $4,235,509.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,523,641.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Steven Spinner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 6th, Steven Spinner sold 50,000 shares of United Natural Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,775,000.00.

Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $36.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $41.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.52 and its 200-day moving average is $26.13.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNFI. MKM Partners upped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Northcoast Research cut United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Natural Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 27,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 8,414 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter worth $1,156,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter worth $16,761,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter worth $288,000. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

