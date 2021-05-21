Unity Software (NYSE:U) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Unity Software (NYSE:U) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $240 million-$245 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $231.57 million.

U has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Unity Software from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Unity Software from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.10.

Shares of U opened at $90.05 on Friday. Unity Software has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $174.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.86.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $234.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Unity Software will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $3,069,302.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,449,090.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total transaction of $689,640.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,597,960.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 521,914 shares of company stock valued at $54,089,913 over the last quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Unity Software stock. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,526,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,805,000. Unity Software comprises 327.6% of Thrive Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Thrive Capital Management LLC owned about 1.30% of Unity Software as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

