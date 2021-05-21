Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Upgraded to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $31.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $26.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Univar Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.20.

UNVR stock opened at $26.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 149.56, a P/E/G ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98. Univar Solutions has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $27.10.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Univar Solutions will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 10,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.45 per share, for a total transaction of $204,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,312.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 5,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.71 per share, with a total value of $128,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,757.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNVR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,668,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,754,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,391,000 after buying an additional 1,762,680 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,085,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,663,000 after buying an additional 1,482,982 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 48.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,976,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,663,000 after buying an additional 1,292,599 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 22.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,950,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,178,000 after buying an additional 1,074,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

