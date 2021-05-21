Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the health services provider on Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st.

Universal Health Services has decreased its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

UHS opened at $158.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $86.67 and a 52 week high of $161.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

UHS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.82.

In related news, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total value of $767,378.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,036.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total transaction of $368,551.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,262.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,818 shares of company stock worth $2,109,518 over the last 90 days. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.