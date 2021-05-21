Universal Health Services, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:UHS)

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the health services provider on Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st.

Universal Health Services has decreased its dividend payment by 50.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE UHS traded up $3.08 on Friday, hitting $160.01. 299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. Universal Health Services has a 52-week low of $86.67 and a 52-week high of $161.60.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.61%. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UHS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.82.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total value of $368,551.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,262.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 2,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total transaction of $403,067.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,518 over the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

