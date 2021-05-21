UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Trading Down 3.7%

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) shares fell 3.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.06 and last traded at $17.08. 79,927 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,226,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.73.

TIGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CICC Research started coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.60 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on UP Fintech from $8.30 to $38.60 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered UP Fintech from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.55 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.56.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $47.24 million during the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 4.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIGR. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in UP Fintech by 263.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in UP Fintech during the first quarter valued at $121,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the 1st quarter worth about $594,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UP Fintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, account management, investor education, community discussion, and customer support.

