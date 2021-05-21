urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) COO Jim Dennedy Acquires 6,500 Shares

urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) COO Jim Dennedy acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $48,620.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jim Dennedy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, Jim Dennedy acquired 8,500 shares of urban-gro stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.70 per share, with a total value of $65,450.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Jim Dennedy acquired 10,000 shares of urban-gro stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.95 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00.

NASDAQ:UGRO traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $8.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,274. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.11. urban-gro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $162.00.

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.21 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UGRO. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in urban-gro during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in urban-gro during the first quarter worth about $105,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in urban-gro during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in urban-gro during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in urban-gro during the first quarter worth about $139,000.

urban-gro Company Profile

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

