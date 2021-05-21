Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) Upgraded at TheStreet

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of UONEK opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.67. Urban One has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $6.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.18.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Urban One had a negative return on equity of 25.59% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $113.54 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UONEK. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban One during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Urban One in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Urban One during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban One in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Urban One by 574.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 155,425 shares in the last quarter. 13.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

