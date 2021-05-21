Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Urstadt Biddle Properties is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust that provides investors with an investment vehicle for participating in ownership of income-producing properties. Their core properties consist principally of community shopping centers located in the northeast. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. B. Riley increased their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urstadt Biddle Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $18.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $726.24 million, a P/E ratio of 81.91 and a beta of 0.99. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 6.39%. Sell-side analysts predict that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 7.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 158,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 10,806 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 156.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 363,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 221,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

