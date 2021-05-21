US Bancorp DE Acquires 2,838 Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 125.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,578,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,506,000 after purchasing an additional 648,974 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,004,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,696,000 after purchasing an additional 414,842 shares during the last quarter. Park Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $22,307,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $18,841,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 615,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,373,000 after purchasing an additional 177,673 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF stock opened at $78.77 on Friday. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.19 and a fifty-two week high of $115.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.53 and its 200-day moving average is $91.76.

