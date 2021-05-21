US Bancorp DE Boosts Holdings in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 111.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Appian were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Appian by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,142,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,622,000 after purchasing an additional 242,039 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,846,000 after buying an additional 169,526 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,132,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,716,000 after buying an additional 1,016,613 shares during the last quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Appian in the 4th quarter worth $77,122,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 244,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,712,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $258,413.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,538.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $821,811.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,470 shares of company stock worth $4,899,345. Insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Appian stock opened at $84.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -152.73 and a beta of 2.00. Appian Co. has a 12-month low of $44.03 and a 12-month high of $260.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.20.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $88.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.71 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on APPN shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.25.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

