US Bancorp DE Has $377,000 Holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,130 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 608,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,063,000 after purchasing an additional 41,758 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 924,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,466,000 after purchasing an additional 329,461 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,515,000 after purchasing an additional 61,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TR opened at $31.69 on Friday. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.99 and a 1-year high of $58.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28 and a beta of -0.02.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $127.87 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

