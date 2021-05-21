US Bancorp DE Raises Holdings in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) by 1,499.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Fiverr International were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiverr International during the 4th quarter worth about $907,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 2,229.4% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 1st quarter valued at about $800,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 629.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Fiverr International stock opened at $182.26 on Friday. Fiverr International Ltd. has a twelve month low of $52.50 and a twelve month high of $336.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -423.85 and a beta of 2.24.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $68.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

FVRR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Fiverr International from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on Fiverr International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Fiverr International from $190.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.08.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FVRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.