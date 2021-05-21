USA Financial Portformulas Corp Buys New Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,000. Honeywell International accounts for 1.1% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 171,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,153,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 52,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,334,000 after buying an additional 6,441 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 231,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,267,000 after buying an additional 6,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 297,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $64,539,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock opened at $225.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.29 and a 52-week high of $232.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $225.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

